Delay in filling up of vacancies as file was pending with President- Balka Suman

Hyderabad: Government Whip Balka Suman on Thursday stated that the reason behind delay in filling up the vacancies was because of the file pertaining to the zonal system pending with the President of India. The TRS leader said that the government took a historical decision to ensure that the government jobs are provided to locals. "Telangana achieved to have 'water, funds and jobs'. In terms of water, the government was doing total justice to the farmers by providing water to the two crops. Every year funds are increased in the budget. During the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the appointments were done in open category which denied jobs to the local people. Now with the zonal system coming up, we aim to ensure that the jobs are given to locals," said Suman in a press conference.

Further Suman said that soon the government would appointment procedures to fill the vacancies. "Already TRS government has filled up more than one lakh jobs in various departments and in coming days there will be more opportunities in both government and private sector," he claimed.

Replying to a question, Suman said that Sharmila has no awareness about Telangana and talking about Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana was ridiculous. He demanded the BJP leaders to speak out about the number of vacancies given in BJP-ruled states before questioning TRS.