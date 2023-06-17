Delayed monsoon keeps Telangana farmers on the edge

Hyderabad: The El Niño conditions and cyclone Biparjoy is leading to a delayed and rain-deficient southwest monsoon in Telangana, posing significant challenges for farmers and agriculture which may potentially lead to reduced yields and water scarcity.

Speaking to The Hans India, Roxy Mathew Koll, Climate Scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said, “El Niño has the potential to induce changes in global atmospheric circulation, particularly affecting the trade winds along the tropical belt. These alterations significantly influence monsoon winds, which originate from the southern Indian Ocean during the summer season, cross the equator, and advance towards the Indian subcontinent.”

As a result of El Niño, the winds tend to weaken, potentially leading to a deficit in monsoon rainfall across different regions of India. This year, the deficit is expected to be predominantly observed in the central and northwestern parts of the country. Additionally, the onset of monsoon in Kerala this year was relatively weak, and due to El Niño, there is a possibility of an early withdrawal of the monsoon across India. Although the July and August typically experience intense rainfall when the monsoon reaches its peak, it is conceivable that heavy rainfall events may continue to occur, and we should be prepared, he added.

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct Associate Professor, Bharati Institute of Public Policy, ISB Hyderabad, said, “El Niño events can have a significant impact on farmers in Telangana. The decrease in rainfall during El Niño can result in drought conditions, adversely affecting agricultural productivity and water availability. Farmers often encounter difficulties in cultivating crops, leading to reduced yields and financial losses. The scarcity of water for irrigation exacerbates the situation, impacting both rain-fed and irrigated agriculture. Further, the elevated temperatures associated with El Niño heighten the risk of crop damage and heat stress for livestock. Consequently, the effects of El Niño on Telangana’s farmers include hardships, reduced incomes, and heightened vulnerability within the agricultural sector.”