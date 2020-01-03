Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao distributes CMRF, wedding cheques

Secunderabad Cantonment: Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly T Padma Rao said here on Friday that he was striving for smooth implementation of the TRS government's welfare schemes in the twin cities. Efforts were on to ensure that all eligible persons got pensions and other benefits being extended by the government he said.

He was speaking after distributing cheques, including the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), 'Kalayana Lakshmi' and 'Shaadi Mubarak, for Rs 1.31 crore to 145 beneficiaries in his camp office at Addagutta. Of the beneficiaries, 115 received wedding cheques of amount totaling Rs 1.15 crore, while 30 got CMRF cheques for Rs 16 lakh.

Addressing the CMRF beneficiaries, Rao said it was a boon for the poor awaiting treatment. He said thanks to Kalyana/Shaadi schemes as it helped the poor in performing marriages of their daughters. Rao claimed that the role of middlemen in release of pensions and other welfare schemes has been checked.

Among those present on the occasion were Secunderabad division revenue officer Raja Goud, corporators Samala Hema, Alakunta Saraswati, MROs Sunil Kumar and Janaki.