- Union Cabinet to meet today following success of 'Operation Sindoor', India-Pak ceasefire
Despite successful Operation Sindoor, PM Modi failed diplomatically: Cong
Hyderabad: PCC secretary Mohd Saleem held that despite the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed diplomatically at the...
Hyderabad: PCC secretary Mohd Saleem held that despite the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed diplomatically at the international level. He said that Modi stumbled out due to his hasty decision by undertaking operation Sindoor, which resulted in exposure of the Kashmir issue internationally, for which India may have to pay heavily.
Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Saleem lauded the Indian forces and saluted Indian Army, Air force and Navy for successfully demonstrating Operation Sindoor. “We are proud that India has won the war by striking the enemies’ installations and defending Indian Territory and people of India on ground, air and sea. However, the acknowledgement of the Kashmir issue by US President Donald Trump is a great setback for India. India failed miserably in its diplomatic policies by the BJP government. PM Modi failed to convince President Trump on the issue of Kashmir, which is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan,” he added.