Devotees pray for protection of temple pond in Kothaguda

Hyderabad: Theresidents and devotees have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clean the pond near the Sri Sri Venkateshwara Swamy–Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Kothaguda. The residents stated that the pond is in a bad condition, with people throwing pooja items wrapped in plastic covers into the water.

The residents demanded that the corporation clean and maintain the ponds located near the religious site. They cited issues such as filth, mosquito breeding, and poor water quality, which are worsening with each passing day. Devotees requested that GHMC expedite the removal of floating debris, garbage, and sludge from the pond near the temple premises.

According to residents, the pond is turning into a dumping ground, filled with heaps of trash. Officials have yet to respond, and the waste now blankets the entire pond, creating a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Residents reported that continuous waste disposal has transformed the pond into a contaminated pool, overflowing with garbage, green algae, and emitting a foul smell.

“The condition of the pond is deteriorating day by day, making it difficult for residents as well as visitors to the temple. Pollution has led to a severe decline in water quality, turning it green and foul-smelling, which is causing health issues in the area,” said K Srikanth, a nearby resident.

Residents requested officials to expedite the cleaning of floating debris, garbage, and sludge from the pond and its surroundings.

Taking to social media, devotee Sandhya Kancherla posted, “I recently visited Sri Sri Venkateshwara Swamy–Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. Its pond is in a bad state, with people throwing pooja items into it,” while tagging the GHMC Mayor, Commissioner, and other officials. She added, “I also lodged a complaint on the GHMC portal and urged them to clean it at the earliest.”

Another devotee, Cheruku Naveen, posted, “At Venkateshwara Swamy–Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, people are dumping pooja items, which is polluting the water body. I urged GHMC to clean the pond and its surroundings.”