DGP urges cops to stay abreast with new tech in crime detection

Hyderabad: To enhance the efficiency of crime detection and criminal tracking across the state, the Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender emphasised the need to adopt advanced methods under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

Dr Jitender stated that new tools and techniques being introduced under CCTNS should be effectively utilised to track offenders involved in diverse criminal activities.

On Tuesday, at a video conference held at the DGP Office with all District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners, the DGP reviewed the ongoing implementation of the CCTNS project. During the meeting, he highlighted the importance of senior officers actively using the system, thereby setting an example for personnel at the field level to follow suit.

The DGP stressed the need for widespread adoption of digital features such as E-Summons and E-Sakshya, underlining that the vast data and information generated through CCTNS will prove to be extremely useful for policing efforts.

Dr Jitender said that the Telangana Police is recognised nationally for its extensive distribution of computers and connected equipment under the ICJS scheme, which significantly supports the CCTNS infrastructure.

Further, he pointed out that the evaluation and selection of best-performing police stations are now being facilitated through the CCTNS platform. DGP instructed all SPs and Commissioners to ensure its effective usage and to supervise its implementation at all levels.

The DGP reiterated the importance of lower-level staff setting benchmarks in CCTNS usage, thereby strengthening the state’s overall policing capabilities.

Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services), VV Srinivasa Rao, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Mahesh M Bhagwat, DCPs (L&O) and others participated in the video conference.