DGR, CII organises employment seminar

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR)in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised an employment seminar for retired/ retiring Defence personnel on Tuesday at Air Force Station, Hakimpet. The event was organised to provide multiple opportunities, as a second career option, to skilled and experienced Defence veterans. Around 1241 veterans and 50 corporate houses participated in the employment seminar.





These veterans will be employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. The event was beneficial for both, corporate and veterans. While the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service, the corporate were benefitted by hiring the veterans from a group of experienced, disciplined and trained individuals.











