Dharani panel pitches for scrapping RoR Act

Hyderabad: Even as Dharani panelis geared up to submit its comprehensive report shortly, the State government is most likely tabling the ‘White Paper’ on Dharani this monsoon session of the Assembly, according to a panel member.

The State government had constituted a four-member committeeearlier this year to look into issues pertaining to the Dharani land portal and recommend measures to restructure it.

According to sources, the committee members had a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.The committee is giving final touches to its study and will submit its report soon. The recommendations of the panel include ‘doing away’ with the present Record of Rights (RoR) Act, while replacing it with alternative provisions and bringing 196 rules under single regulation.

“Yes we will be submitting the complete report shortly. It is most likely that the

government will be tabling the ‘White Paper’ on this in the upcoming Assembly session. We will have another meeting with the Revenue Minister shortly,” told one of the panel members to The Hans India.

The panel argues that the present RoR Act (2020) has turned out to be a rule without proper guidelines causing even officials to bog down and stopping them from taking the next step. “For instance 18 lakh acres are listed in Part-B, mostly related to farmers. There is no provision for implementing this. They are written on a white paper and how do you say that it is an official document? Amendment for RoR Act would be of no help as key issues could not resolve these issues,” argues the panel member.

“Besides survey of lands, digitalisation, title guarantee should be brought into the provisions. Telangana lags behind the survey despite having funds from Centre, while most of the States including neighbouring AP completed the survey. There remains no clarity on lands related to Part-B, Sadabainama, Bhoodan, Waqf Board, endowments, assignments amongst others. If all these issues are resolved, the last comes from the survey part, which could become an easy task if the latest technology is adopted” he explained.