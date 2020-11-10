Dharani will put an end to ownership woes: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the government would solve the ownership of land and revenue issues in various colonies in the city and provide the property right to the owners.

The residents of about 20 colonies in Uppal came to Pragathi Bhavan to thank the Minister for resolving their issues. Addressing the residents, Rama Rao said that it has been advantageous for the residents of the colonies to de-notify the colonies like KCR Nagar.

The government was ready to solve the issues of the residents in other colonies, said the Minister. Rama Rao said that the Dharani portal would help in getting details of every inch of land in the city and it would also provide ownership rights to residents.

There would be no chance of irregularities and it would help take up transactions of the properties in future. The registrations would be done in a transparent, fast and corruption-free manner with the Dharani portal, the Minister added.

He further said that the government was focusing on issues one after another and was going with commitment on traffic, drinking water and other issues. Development of Telangana and comprehensive development of Hyderabad was possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said.