Dhoolpet Ganesh idol makers get one-month breather, thank Asad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the idol makers who have set up their stalls on open land in the Dhoolpet area of Old City were forced to vacate the spot by the concerned authorities. Following their request for a month’s time, the Hyderabad district collector, moved by their sincerity and the spirit of the festival, granted their request.

After the concerned authorities asked the idol makers to vacate the spot where they had set up stalls in Dhoolpet for making Ganesh idols, they sought help from AIMIM.

According to the Ganesh Murthy Kalakars, as the Ganesh Chaturthi is near, they are ready with the idols, and vacating the spot would have resulted in huge losses for many families involved in the idol-making. In view of the circumstances, they made a video requesting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to intervene in the matter so that they could get one more month.

They said that each year, more than a dozen idol makers used to set up the stalls in an open area where they used to make and sell the idols during the Ganesh festivities. Earlier this week, the officials issued eviction orders and asked to vacate the spot. “We were forced to vacate the open land. After we received notice from the Hyderabad district office, we sought help from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Following a representation by AIMIM, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty granted a one-month extension,” said an idol maker in Dhoolpet.

Kailash, a Murthy Kalakar, said, “When the matter reached Asaduddin Owaisi, as he was in Delhi, he instructed the AIMIM’s OBC in-charge, Deepesh Raj Varma, to visit the spot and submit a report.” Later, Asad Owaisi asked Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain to speak to the concerned authorities. The MLA made a representation in front of the Hyderabad Collector, who granted a one-month extension to the idol makers.

After getting the extension, the idol makers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Asaduddin Owaisi.