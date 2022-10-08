Direct bus service to Ananthagiri Hills launched

Hyderabad: Giving scores of people an opportunity to explore Ananthagiri Hills, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) launched a direct bus service to Ananthagiri Hills for a hassle-free experience.

Ananthagiri Hills, the birthplace of river Musi, in the Vikarabad district is a popular tourist destination for families and children alike thanks to its misty hills, lush pastures and historic temples.

The bus service will transport travelers to popular tourist destinations in Ananthagiri hills including Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Bugga Ramalingeswara Temple and Kotepally Reservoir.

The buses would be scheduled every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays and will depart from KPHB at 8 am and arrive at Ananthagiri Hills at around 10 am. On its way back, the bus will depart at around 4 pm to arrive in the city at about 7 pm.

TSRTC stated that the cost of the Metro Express bus ticket for adults is Rs 300 for adults and Rs 150 for children and added that passengers are responsible for bearing the entrance charge, guide fee, breakfast and lunch expenses.

To book tickets and know more details passengers can contact TSRTC call centres at 040-23450033, 040-69440000.