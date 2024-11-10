Dispel doubts of people about caste census: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has called upon district Collectors to closely monitor the progress of the ongoing comprehensive household survey and address any public concerns promptly.

In a video conference with senior officials, Bhatti emphasised the importance of regular communication between enumerators and collecting authorities to ensure the success of the survey, which began its house-to-house data collection phase on Saturday.

Bhatti directed the district Collectors to speak to enumerators extensively and address the problems, if any.

He said that many doubts will be raised by the public in the course of the survey, and if Collectors talked to enumerators frequently they can understand the concerns and doubts of people immediately, and in turn they can take these queries to the notice of senior officials and clear the doubts of people without any delay.

Observing that integrated household survey is a major programme, Bhatti appreciated the officials for taking the programme forward so far without any issues. The questionnaire was prepared comprehensively and enumerators were trained well and house listing was also completed perfectly. In the same manner, the household survey be completed successfully, he exhorted the officials.

The integrated household survey is the biggest programme being taken up in the country and the success of the programme would depend on the sincerity and commitment we would show to the programme, he said.

Entire country is watching the household survey being taken up by the Telangana government and the survey would help a great deal in propagating progressive thoughts and programmes. District Collectors should not neglect even minor issues and take them immediately to the notice of the Principal Secretary, Planning Department and other senior officials and solve them.

Chief Secretary Shantha Kumari, Planning Principal Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania and other officials attended the video conference.