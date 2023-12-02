Live
DK Shiva Kumar to arrive in Hyderabad today ahead of election results
The Congress party is taking the upcoming Telangana elections very seriously and is prepared to act aggressively to ensure their candidates do not defect
The Congress party is taking the upcoming Telangana elections very seriously and is prepared to act aggressively to ensure their candidates do not defect. They believe that their party will come to power and are taking steps to secure their candidates' loyalty. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been sent to Hyderabad by the Congress High Command to assess the situation and prevent any defections.
Shivakumar expressed hope that all their candidates will remain with the party, but alleged that some of them were approached by leaders from the BRS party. He said that their candidates have provided them with all the necessary information on this matter. Shivakumar stated that he and all his MLAs will be present in Hyderabad and they are being very cautious.
Shivakumar also mentioned that he does not trust exit polls and conducts his own post-poll surveys. According to his survey, there is a strong wave in favor of the Congress party in Telangana. He confidently stated that the Congress will come to power in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. He also mentioned that this time, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will not be able to lure Congress leaders away.
He asserted that there will be no need to move Congress MLAs who win in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh to resorts in Bangalore, as no one can buy the loyalty of Congress MLAs.