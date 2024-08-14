Doctors protest by boycotting OPs

Hyderabad: Doctors in Osmania and Gandhi boycotted out patient services as part of their protest against the West Bengal incident of rape and murder of Medico student.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association had called for boycott of out patient services and elective services with effect from August 14 in solidarity with National wide Resident Doctors Protest following the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident. The doctors said, “We express profound grief and condemn the brutal crime that occurred to the female resident doctor on duty. In light of the emerging facts and police mistreatment towards the protestants in Kolkata, FAIMA, FORDA and all the RDAS across the country are compelled to escalate their response to ensure justice and safety. An Emergency meeting on 12th August with major RDAs confirmed the need for a Nationwide response and have come to a conclusion of demands as follows:









The doctors have been demanding adequate compensation for the family of the victim. CBI probe into the crime for transparent investigation of the case due to ambiguity of the incidents reported so far. Resignation/Suspension of the responsible authorities who tried to manipulate the family and public with misinformation regarding the cause of death of the doctor and ultimately failed to protect her. The doctors called for the immediate implementation of the CPA Act (2020) Ensuring workplace safety measures at all colleges across the nation.







