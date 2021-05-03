Top
Door-to-door survey in GHMC to identify Covid patients: CS Somesh Kumar

Highlights

Hyderabad: In the wake of the surge in Covid cases, the Telangana government has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to identify Covid patients.

The GHMC officials were directed to form teams to hold the survey. Each team consists of a municipal staff, two ASHA workers and one ANM. With respect to the orders from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CS Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with zonal and deputy commissioners of GHMC and inquired about the Covid situation in the city.

The CS also asked the officials to open out-patient services at all the government hospitals, urban health centres and basti dawakanas. He further told them to identify the people with Covid symptoms and deliver the medical kits through e-clinic. Somesh Kumar also asked them to ensure the health condition of those patients are stable.

He also ordered them to open covid care centres at all circles in GHMC.

