Dr Ambedkar has profound influence on nation: Governor

Hyderabad : On the occasion of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, the Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C.P. Radhakrishnan, paid rich floral tributes at Tank Bund, Hyderabad.

The Governor highlighted Dr Ambedkar's profound influence on our nation's history as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He emphasized Dr Ambedkar's advocacy for liberty, equality, and fraternity, which remain foundational principles of our Constitution.

He said that Dr. Ambedkar's principles of social justice and federalism continue to shape states like Telangana and Jharkhand, ensuring representation and rights for all citizens. The Governor reiterated Dr Ambedkar's vision of a nation prioritising the well-being and happiness of every citizen, underscoring the importance of individualism in fostering an inclusive society.

The Governor gave a call to commit ourselves to build a nation guided by his principles of freedom, equality, and fraternity, and pledge to make impactful contributions for the betterment of society.