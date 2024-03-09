Live
Dr Laxman hails Modi's decision on Women's Day
Hyderabad: The BJP Parliamentary Board Member and national president of OBC Morcha Dr K Laxman on Friday praised PM Narendra Modi's initiatives for empowerment of ‘Nari Shakti’. He said the subsidy of Rs 300 on Ujjwala gas connections will be extended till March 2025 as a gift to women. Besides, he welcomed the decision to reduce the non-Ujwal gas cylinder price by Rs 100 on the occasion of the Women's Day.
The MP said the newly nominated member Padma Sri Sudha Murthy has been playing an important role in public health of Infosys Foundation and Gates Foundation. He recalled that starting life as a social worker and computer engineer, she founded several orphanages and supported the unfortunate. ‘It is a matter of pride for all women that PM Modi has nominated her to the Rajya Sabha under the President's quota for supporting rural development. It exemplifies the PM's vision and the importance given to Stri Shakti; her services are more necessary for the country’, Dr. Laxman stated.