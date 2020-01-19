Drainage overflow a perennial issue here

Alwal: Overflowing sewage water has been a constant source of hardships for the residents of this area. Residents allege nothing has been done to clear the roads and the water has turned green due to growth of algae.

People in the affected areas such as Lakshamamma Enclave, Blue Birds Colony, Dew Drops Colony, Saran Nagar and Venkatapuram are suffering due to the sewage overflow. The sewer lines are very old and due to the poor sewerage system, the sewage leaks and gets accumulated on roadside and also enters houses.

"Whenever we complain to authorities concerned, they come and they usually do some patchwork, but the issue is not completely resolved. After a few days, the drainage pipe starts leaking again and the water finds its way towards the open plots," said V Krishna, a local. The authorities should take up this perennial problem, and chalk out a plan to improve the drainage system in this area, he pleaded.

"The main problem in many colonies in Alwal is that sewerage pipeline are choking and many times we have repaired it. We are planning to lay new pipelines for solving the issue permanently," said B Maheshwar, Executive Engineer, GHMC Alwal Circle.