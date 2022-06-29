Dream to make Hyd start-up capital of India: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Young India is an aspirational India. It wants to be challenged and seeks to compete globally. The TRS government recognised this aspirational India early and wanted to put them on the global map. Weeks away from 75th anniversary of the country's Independence, a major milestone in our history, the state government created a world class entity at the T-Hub to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the T-Hub phase-II which has covered the lapses of T-Hub phase-I by providing special facilities like Venture Capital for start-ups. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will set up its headquarters at T-Hub 2.0. The building will also house an Atal Innovation Mission Centre sanctioned by the Department of Science & Technology, a centre of the Start-up India Mission, and a Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity among other establishments.

KCR said the T-Hub has impacted over 2,000 entrepreneurs and had seen 1.19 billion US dollars raised in funding by T-Hub start-ups. He said the government wants Hyderabad to be known as the 'Start-up Capital of India'.

The world's largest incubator, he said, would one day become a strong pillar of the economy and Hyderabad offers the best resilient ecosystem required for it.

KCR said the state's Start-up policy was progressive, it has helped forge fruitful partnerships of both corporate and academia. "Every stakeholder, be it from academia or research and development organisations or corporates all have wholeheartedly come forward to synergise to support innovation and entrepreneurship," he added.

The Chief Minister said that around the fulcrum of T-Hub, the government promoted sister institutions like TASK, RICH, TSIC, T-Works and WE-Hub to support different requirements of an entrepreneur.

"Our Start-ups are providing valuable collaboration to the main sectors of our economy, namely IT, Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defence, and Automotive including Electric Vehicles.," he said.

The CM said that many Start-ups had created products and solutions relevant for social sectors like education, health, agriculture, sanitation, and environment. He said the day was not far away when the next big breakthrough in Start-up innovation would come from Hyderabad.