DRI foils illegal gold transportation, seizes 10 kg of contraband

Hyderabad: In a successful operation, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted and apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal transportation of foreign gold. The incident took place at the Venkatachalam toll plaza in Nellore district, where vigilant officials conducted thorough checks on vehicles passing through.



Acting on valuable intelligence, the authorities discovered a significant stash of 7.798 kg of foreign gold concealed beneath the seat of a car during their inspection. Swiftly seizing the contraband, the officials effectively curtailed the illicit operation.

Following the discovery, the police proceeded to interrogate the two suspects present in the vehicle. The information provided by the suspects led another DRI team to conduct further investigations in Hyderabad. As a result, an additional 2.471 kg of gold was confiscated.

The authorities have confirmed the arrest of the two carriers involved in transporting the gold, along with an individual who was intended to receive the contraband. The arrested accused persons have been sent to judicial remand.