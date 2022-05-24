Drones banned during PM Modi’s visit

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday have passed a notification banning the use of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro light aircraft in a five kilometre radius of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Gachibowli Stadium ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

"Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of Para-gliders, Remote Controlled Drone and Remote Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft etc.

There is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and possibility of breach of security and also there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account," a statement issued by the police said. Any person violating this order would be punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the orders would remain in force from 12 noon on Wednesday to 6 pm on Thursday.