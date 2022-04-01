Drug menace: Police launch manhunt to nab drug supplier

Hyderabad: In order to curb the drug menace in the State, the police are taking all measures and actions. The police had launched a manhunt to arrest a man identified as Lakshmipati who is reported to have supplied the drugs to the youth. It is to mention here that a youth died after he took drugs at a party. The police who took up the investigation claimed that Lakshmipati was supplying drugs to youth.

They also said that Lakshmipati is absconding but three teams are deployed to detain the accused. The police said that they are closely monitoring the youth who are returning from Goa. They claimed that these drugs are mostly supplied from neighboring State Goa.

Earlier in the day, a group of youth-created ruckus at KPHB road number 3. The youth who are inebriated state are reported to have begun teasing and ragging the public. The youths are believed to have misbehaved with the girls in the area. Police rushed to the spot and detained the youths. A case was registered and youths were shifted to a nearby police station.