Drunkards creating big nuisance: Hyderabad Locals

Bowenpally: Drunkards visiting Sai Wines at Bowenpally main road are causing a big nuisance to locals and commuters. The locals and the commuters are unable to walk on the road as people are consuming liquor the stretch.

"Locals have filed complaints that the tipplers are creating the problem and also vehicles parked at a wine shop in a wrong manner which is leading traffic congestion over here," said Murali, local.

It is becoming very difficult to walk from the road, especially during the night, as women are been ill-treated by the drunkards. The locals of over here requested the concern authorities to take stern action regarding this issue.