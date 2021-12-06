Dry run of Airtel Hyderabad Marathon held

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners have been constantly promoting Sunday training runs. These runs are planned to help runners to prepare for the upcoming City's biggest running event Airtel Hyderabad Marathon-2021, which is to be held on December 19.

Hyderabad Runners on Sunday organised a dry run on the actual race routes for half marathon (21.1 km) & 10 km. The runs started at 5:30 am from People's Plaza and Hitex grounds, Madhapur, respectively for 21 k and 10 k and finished at Gachibowli stadium gate.

The route was through Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No.45 and Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Biodiversity Junction and finished at Gachibowli stadium. Over 500 runners from all over the city participated. With just two weeks to go for the marathon, the runners had the feel of the new route and conditions to gear themselves for the D-day.