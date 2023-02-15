Dubious Distinction: Only 9.23pc of TS govt schools have internet connectivity

Hyderabad: Though the world is drastically developing when it comes to the use of technology and India having a national average of 24.16 percent of internet facilities, Telangana stands last in the use of internet among the Southern states. Of 30,023 government schools in Telangana, only 2,772 schools (9.23 percent) in the State have internet facilities.

The details of the same were disclosed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in response to the question by Dr DNV Senthil Kumar, Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, on the status of internet connectivity in schools. In his reply, the Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar stated that an advisory has been issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India to all the States and Union Territories to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and provide Fibre to Home (FTTH) connection to all the government schools which have computing devices.









In May 2018, the Samagra Shiksha scheme was also launched by the former Minister of Education, Prakash Javadekar for boosting quality school education with the inclusion of digital technology. In his reply to the member, the minister stated that for the establishment of ICT labs or smart classrooms under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the States and UTs can meet internet charges from funds being released under the scheme.



Subhas added that the schools in which ICT/Smart classrooms are not sanctioned under the scheme and which have computing devices, internet charges can be met from the Management Monitoring Evaluation and Research (MMER) funds being released or from any other State/UT government funds.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently to improve the infrastructure in schools across the State, the government of Telangana launched 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/ Mana Basti-Mana Badi' programme in 2022 for the creation of effective infrastructure in schools across the State by setting up digital classrooms to benefit 19.84 lakh children studying in schools.

As part of this scheme, schools will have basic amenities along with computers, internet connection, projectors etc. In the phase I of the scheme, 9,123 schools have been identified for infrastructural development in schools. Of these schools, works for 8,987 (98.51 per cent) have already received sanctions and works in 7,562 schools (84.14 per cent) have already been grounded.