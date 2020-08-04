Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, a new icon of Hyderabad

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge: Hyderabad, the city of pearls will soon have a new icon to boast. The 233.8-long cable bridge built on Durgam Cheruvu is getting known for its aesthetic features, technicalities and ambience. It is considered as the third largest bridge in the world after Japan.

The bridge is aimed to cut the travel time between Madhapur and Jubilee Hills and connect the Hi-Tec City and financial district with the city. The structure has already garnered public attention for its unique style and engineering marvel. The bridge which was built at a cost of Rs 184 crore had tested and approved by the German lab ensuring the highest safety standards.

The 764-metre long suspension bridge which was launched in 2017 has completed the civil works and is ready for launch. Both GHMC and L&T are involved in the project which is expected to ease traffic congestion on Road no. 36 and Road no.45.

As many as 26 cables i.e, 13 on either side of the bridge and 53 segments were installed

The overpass bridge will enthral the public with its multi-coloured lighting with various themes to suit for various festivities and occasions. It lightning is operated through an inbuilt software. Around Rs 9 crore spent on the lightning alone. 40,000 LED bulbs installed on the 26 stables of the bridge were imported from China. The cables shine bright in the combination of purple, green and white.

About two to three per cent works of the bridge are left and will be completed soon. Once completed, the bridge will become one of the largest cable bridges in the country.