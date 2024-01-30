Dy CM allays apprehensions over power cuts in summer

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allayed apprehensions about possible power-cuts in the approaching summer season.

In a statement, Bhatti affirmed that the households will be receiving quality power supply without any power-cuts this summer. While referring to the social media campaign taken up by the BRS party, he held that the pink party’s leaders were trying to cast apprehensions regarding continuous power supply and creating unease amongst the general public. “Fake leaders, social media leaders are dreaming of power-cuts and these dreams shall remain devoid of realities. They are not mending their ways; hence Telangana’s citizens are teaching them a lesson,” he said.

Deputy CM held that after Congress party was voted to power in the State, the supply of power has drastically gone up. He pointed out that on an average 242.43 million units of power were supplied each day from January in contrast to 226 million units per day during the same period in 2023. He also assured that the government was taking steps to ensure a smooth supply of power from February. Towards this endeavour, the State has reserves of 1200 MW of power and to ensure that power supply is not disrupted.