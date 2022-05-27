Dynastic politics biggest enemy says Modi

Hyderabad: Pulling the curtains down on the criticism of Congress and other parties that TRS was the 'B' team of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear call to the youth, rank and file of the BJP to defeat the pink party in the next elections.

It is now clear that the BJP has decided to go whole hog against the TRS. Modi, who was to land at Begumpet airport and then immediately take off to ISB by a chopper, rescheduled his programme. He landed here an hour ahead of the original schedule and addressed the large number of party workers who had gone to Begumpet airport bearing the scorching heat.

Modi started his speech in Telugu saying that people of "Telangana Prajalaki Namaskaram. Pattudalaki, Paurushanki Telangana prajalaki peru undi" (People of Telangana are known for their determination and anger).

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Prime Minister called upon the youth in particular to liberate Telangana from family rule and appeasement policy. He said dynastic politics and family-centric parties are the biggest enemy of democracy and youth of the country. Telangana agitation was not for family-centric parties. He hit out at 'parivaarvadi' parties saying they are the biggest enemy of the country's democracy and its youth.

Dynastic politics biggest enemy

"Parivaarvadi (family-run) parties are not only political problems... they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth," Modi said, in an apparent reference to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state.

Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their own welfare. These parties never care about poor people's problems, he further charged. The country has seen how corruption becomes the face of political parties dedicated to one family, he added.

He said once the state gets liberated from family rule, it would open the doors for rapid development of the state. He claimed that change was certain in Telangana and that BJP will come to power in the state.