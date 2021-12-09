e-SHRAM cards distributed to workers

Malakpet: To ensure that the unorganised workers benefit from Central government schemes, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with the officers of Telangana State Department of Labour distributed e-SHRAM health cards among workers at Salar-e-Millat Community Hall in Old Malakpet on Wednesday.

During the programme, the MLA also created awareness on e-SHRAM and asked them to enroll with the scheme to get benefitted with the Central government schemes.

According to the Labour department officials, in August, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched the e-SHRAM for creating a national database of unorganised workers which will be linked with Aadhaar. The e-SHRAM card will serve them as a single card to avail the Central government schemes.

After the applicants are registered in the portal, they will be given the e-SHRAM card with a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN). Cards are being issued to provide them directly the benefits of social security schemes.

The persons who registered will get an accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh under the Prime Minister's Suraksha Yojana. They should be between 16 and 59 years of age and the insurance would be paid by the Central government. The data would be the standard for all types of social security schemes and various welfare schemes offered by the Central government, informed the officer.

Domestic workers, cooks, sanitary workers, guards, daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, street vendors, hotel employees, shop employees, all drivers, construction workers, coolies, agriculture workers, and working with food delivery companies, nurses, ward boys, Ayahs, Anganwadi and Asha workers can apply for the scheme.