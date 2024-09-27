Each district will have skill development college: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that each of the districts in Telangana will have Skill Development college, on the lines of Skill University.

While taking part in the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ event organised at National Institute for MSME (ni-MSME) in Yousufguda as chief guest the Minister said that the government was committed to fulfilling the promise of reducing the unemployment rate. While referring to the State government’s efforts in transforming youth into skilled professionals he said that Telangana’s first Skill University was being established. Similarly, on the lines of this University, colleges will also be established in each of the districts in the State.