ECI team begins 3-day State visit today

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team will begin its three-day visit to the State from October 3. The visit aims to engage with various stakeholders, assess poll preparedness and interact with the local community.

According to officials, during the significant visit to the State, the team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar will hold a series of meetings with some 20 agencies engaged in ‘enforcement’ from both the State and Central governments. On October 3, the team will hold a crucial meeting with representatives of national and State recognised parties.

