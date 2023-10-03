Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
ECI team begins 3-day State visit today
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team will begin its three-day visit to the State from October 3. The visit aims to engage with...
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team will begin its three-day visit to the State from October 3. The visit aims to engage with various stakeholders, assess poll preparedness and interact with the local community.
According to officials, during the significant visit to the State, the team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar will hold a series of meetings with some 20 agencies engaged in ‘enforcement’ from both the State and Central governments. On October 3, the team will hold a crucial meeting with representatives of national and State recognised parties.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS