ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Old City

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids in connection with Maheshwaram Bhoodan land dispute case. They targeted five locations including the residence of a land dealer in Old City.

These raids were conducted with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The raids targeted the properties of several individuals in the Old City area who are accused of illegally selling the land and registering the properties in a fraudulent manner.

The ED officials carried out searches at the residences of Mohammed Munawar Khan, Khaderunnisa, and MA Shukoor among others were raided and a few documents were recovered from their houses. Apart from Old City, the raids were also conducted at Meerpet and Viratnagar. These raids come after the ED had previously questioned an IAS officer in connection with this case.

Following a complaint from Dastagir Shareef, a resident of Mehdipatnam, a case was registered against several persons including Mohammed Munawar Khan, Khaderunnisa, RP Jyothi (MRO/joint sub-registrar of Maheshwaram), and others at the Maheshwaram police station.

In his complaint in 2023, Dastagir had accused the land dealers, real estate players and government officials of manipulating the revenue records and illegally selling the Bhoodan lands, allocated for the poor under the Bhoodan Yagna movement.