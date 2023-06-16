Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy expresses grief over IIIT Basar suicides

Rangareddy: The State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the series of tragic incidents that have unfolded at IIITBasar. During her visit to Vikarabad on Thursday, the minister inaugurated a newly constructed reading room in the library premises.

In light of the distressing events, she assured the public that a comprehensive media conference will be held once all the facts about the IIIT incident are ascertained. She emphasised the importance of addressing the issue with transparency and pledged to provide detailed information to the public. Further, the minister appealed to students, urging them to recognise that taking one’s own life is not a solution.

She stressed the need for collective efforts from relevant authorities, educational institutions, and the community to address the underlying issues affecting students' mental well-being. She highlighted the significance of establishing robust support systems to ensure the welfare of students. The presence of Vikarabad MLA Anand, BRS leaders, activists, and others underscored the shared commitment to addressing these challenges.