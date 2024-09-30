  • Menu
EFLU organises free health camp

EFLU organises free health camp
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Swacchata Hi Seva campaign, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has organised a free health checkup camp in the Manikeshwari Nagar area on Friday.

During the camp, a medical officer and other paramedical staff from the EFLU’s health centre examined around 100 people, including some GHMC workers, and distributed necessary medicines.

EFLU vice chancellor (in charge) Professor Haribandi Lakshmi; registrar Professor K Narasimha Rao; dean, CPD, Professor T Srivani; and others also visited the health checkup camp.

