Live
- BRS netas’study tour to TN comes a cropper
- Free mega medical camp organised
- Legal notice will not silence me, says KTR
- Mangalya Shopping Mall celebrates grand inauguration of its 22nd store in Manikonda
- Govt urged to reduce road widening
- Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav big draw among citizens
- Musi dwellers in a cleft stick as bulldozers ready to roll in
- 9 arrested, stolen articles worth `10L recovered
- BRS throws in its lot with distressed Musi evictees
- Lokesh initiative for greenery
Just In
EFLU organises free health camp
Highlights
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Swacchata Hi Seva campaign, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has organised a free health checkup camp in the Manikeshwari Nagar area on Friday.
During the camp, a medical officer and other paramedical staff from the EFLU’s health centre examined around 100 people, including some GHMC workers, and distributed necessary medicines.
EFLU vice chancellor (in charge) Professor Haribandi Lakshmi; registrar Professor K Narasimha Rao; dean, CPD, Professor T Srivani; and others also visited the health checkup camp.
Next Story
