Electric vehicle charging in Hyderabad can cost upto Rs 12.06 per kWh from April

People in Hyderabad can pay Rs 12.02 per kWh to charge their electric vehicles from April 2021. The government has already announced setting up of electric stations across Hyderabad.



As per the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), 118 vehicle charging stations will be set up in the city under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme.

To promote the usage of electric vehicles, the Department of Heavy Industries has proposed the scheme. Besides Hyderabad, 20 public charging stations will also be set up in Warangal and Karimnagar, totalling the number to 138. All the stations would be ready by March next year. Already, there are some private charging stations in the city.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power, the cost of service charges to be charged by the electric vehicle public charging stations was fixed by the states. It approved the cost of service towards electric vehicle charges, installed under State/Central subsidy as at Rs 12.06 plus applicable GST.

"Although the service charge was fixed at Rs 12.06 kWh, it is much cheaper than petrol and diesel. Around 25 units is required to fully charge a four-wheeler which may cost around Rs 300," N Janaiah, managing director of TSREDCO said.

The electric two-wheeler vehicles can run upto 150 km.