EME Corps Day celebrated with tributes and new tech facilities at MCEME

Hyderabad: The 83rd Corps Day of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) was commemorated with reverence and pride at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. On Thursday, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney VSM, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, led the celebrations by laying a wreath at the EME War Memorial, paying homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Addressing all ranks during a Special Sainik Sammelan, Lt Gen Varshney lauded the unwavering professionalism and dedication of EME personnel and civilian staff in shaping a technically adept and operationally resilient force. He underscored the critical role of EME technicians in maintaining the Army’s combat readiness, citing their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor as a testament to their skill.

The event also recognised excellence across departments. Outstanding individuals were felicitated, and trophies for Training, Administration, and Sports were awarded to respective faculties. The Faculty of Electronics (FEL) was conferred the Commandant’s Annual Championship Banner for its all-round performance.

In a significant stride towards future-readiness, Lt Gen Varshney inaugurated two cutting-edge training facilities: Dronalaya, focused on drone technologies, and Yantralaya, dedicated to unmanned systems and robotics. Both centres, housed within FEL, aim to bolster the Indian Army’s capabilities in emerging technologies and reinforce the technical proficiency of EME personnel under the aegis of ARTRAC.