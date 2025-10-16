Live
- SC nod for green firecrackers: Party vindicated, AAP compelled court to enforce ban: BJP
- Delhi govt releases Rs 108 crore grant to 12 Delhi University colleges
- Recovered peacocks: Two of the recovered peacocks were released in the forest. One peacock died today.
- Haryana Police ASI Found Dead As IPS Officer’s Suicide Case Takes Shocking Turn
- India Clarifies Stance After Trump’s Claim On Russian Oil: ‘Energy Policy Focused On Consumer Interest’
- Apple M5 iPad Pro Debuts in India: Price, Specs, and Why It’s the Most Powerful iPad Yet
- Teen girl’s body found in pond in UP’s Deoria
- Freight train derails in Kanpur; traffic disrupted
- 2 UP cops suspended in fake encounter case
- Toddler found dead in neighbour’s house
EME Corps Day celebrated with tributes and new tech facilities at MCEME
Hyderabad: The 83rd Corps Day of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) was commemorated with reverence and pride at the Military...
Hyderabad: The 83rd Corps Day of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) was commemorated with reverence and pride at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. On Thursday, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney VSM, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, led the celebrations by laying a wreath at the EME War Memorial, paying homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
Addressing all ranks during a Special Sainik Sammelan, Lt Gen Varshney lauded the unwavering professionalism and dedication of EME personnel and civilian staff in shaping a technically adept and operationally resilient force. He underscored the critical role of EME technicians in maintaining the Army’s combat readiness, citing their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor as a testament to their skill.
The event also recognised excellence across departments. Outstanding individuals were felicitated, and trophies for Training, Administration, and Sports were awarded to respective faculties. The Faculty of Electronics (FEL) was conferred the Commandant’s Annual Championship Banner for its all-round performance.
In a significant stride towards future-readiness, Lt Gen Varshney inaugurated two cutting-edge training facilities: Dronalaya, focused on drone technologies, and Yantralaya, dedicated to unmanned systems and robotics. Both centres, housed within FEL, aim to bolster the Indian Army’s capabilities in emerging technologies and reinforce the technical proficiency of EME personnel under the aegis of ARTRAC.