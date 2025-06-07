Employees appreciate DA hike but push for broader reforms

Hyderabad: Thanking the government for declaring two Dearness Allowances (DAs), Telangana Employees JAC Chairman V Lachi Reddy on Friday stated that the ‘people’s government’ in the state stands by the employees. The JAC Chairman added that the government was committed to the development and welfare of employees, noting that long-pending problems were being resolved in a phased manner. He expressed happiness over the decisions taken by the state cabinet on Thursday regarding employees, thanking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers, and government officials for decisions taken on the payment of two DAs, the formation of a trust for the implementation of the health scheme, the release of Rs 700 crore every month for the payment of pending bills, the return of employees transferred during the elections to their home districts, and other issues.

The Telangana Employees JAC Chairman further stated that a friendly government was operating in the state, which is why the government has formed a three-member committee headed by Naveen Mittal, comprising three IAS officers, to address employee issues, holding discussions with all employee unions in the state and taking up their requests. The JAC demanded that cashless medical treatment be provided to all employees, pending bills be released, the new pension scheme (CPS) be abolished and the old pension scheme (OPS) be reinstated, a special corporation be set up for employees of neighbouring services, and some other types of transfers be provided through 317 GO.

Apart from this, it has been requested that 24 issues not immediately impacting the government exchequer be resolved first, with the remaining 14 issues that have a financial impact to be resolved in a phased manner. Employees requested that bills below Rs 10 lakh be cleared through e-Kuber, and for this, the government has agreed to clear Rs 700 crore every month, which will be of great benefit to every employee. A trust will be set up for an improved health scheme to provide cashless medical treatment through the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), and it has been stated that difficulties will not arise as the trust is designed in such a way that only senior officers and employees are members. The JAC leaders thanked Revenue Minister Srinivasa Reddy for the cabinet decision and also called for initiatives to resolve the problems of the remaining revenue employees.