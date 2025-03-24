Enabling the differently abled to have a ball with bat in Hyd

Hyderabad: While grooming talent among able-bodied individuals is a challenge in itself, nurturing the abilities of differently-abled people is an even greater task. Cricketer-turned-coach Bandary Parmeshwar Reddy has embraced this challenge with passion, dedicating several years to coaching both the state and national deaf cricket teams.

Like many young Indians, Parmeshwar Reddy dreamed of playing for the national team. His journey began at Hyderabad’s iconic LB Stadium under the guidance of coach Uma Shankar. He displayed immense promise and went on to represent the Under-25 state team. However, as is common in many Indian families, his father was not in favour of cricket and encouraged him to pursue traditional Indian sports like wrestling and weightlifting. Despite this resistance, his elder brother, Phaneshwar Reddy, supported his cricketing aspirations by funding his training and logistical needs.

After his playing career, Parmeshwar Reddy transitioned into coaching at the very ground where he honed his skills. In 2010, he began training young cricketers at LB Stadium, and over the years, he has coached more than 6,000 children. At the peak of his coaching career, he mentored as many as 300 students at a time. However, his true calling came when he started working with differently abled cricketers.

For the past three years, he has been providing rigorous training to both men and women cricketers with hearing impairments at Hanuman Vyayamshala Ground in Hyderabad. Coaching differently abled athletes requires immense patience, perseverance, and innovative teaching methods. “Training normal individuals follows a set pattern but coaching those who cannot hear or speak is an entirely different challenge. It demands a unique approach, and I enjoy every bit of it,” says Parmeshwar Reddy, who is a Level 1 ICC-certified coach. One of his star students, Asheesh Singh, has made a mark internationally, playing as a wicketkeeper for the Cincinnati Cricket Club in the US, where he amassed over 1,100 runs in a single season.

To sustain himself financially while continuing his passion, Parmeshwar Reddy took up a coaching role at Delhi Public School, where he nurtures budding cricketers. However, his vision extends beyond cricket. Along with fellow cricketer Rajesh, he is set to launch Alfa Sports, a multi-disciplinary sports academy. “In today’s era, children should have exposure to various sports. Every three months, we will introduce them to a new game, and based on their aptitude and interest, we will guide them towards a suitable discipline,” he explains.

Emphasising the importance of physical activity, Reddy urges parents to encourage their children to engage in at least 30 minutes of play daily.

“Academics are crucial, but physical strength complements mental strength. Even civil servants undergo physical training. A well-rounded approach to education should include sports,” he adds. He credited his successful journey to his cricket coach at LB Stadium, Umashankar.

Through his unwavering dedication, Parmeshwar Reddy is not only shaping future cricketers but also empowering differently abled individuals, proving that passion and perseverance can break all barriers.