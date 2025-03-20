Live
- India to get its own safe and secure web browser, Zoho wins bid
- AI will complement education, not replace it: Maharashtra minister
- India go down to Thailand in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup opener
- Kirsty Coventry becomes first female president of IOC
- Bikaner's nonagenarian athlete Pana Devi wins gold medals, proves age is just a number
- Subject is More Important than the Budget: Dr. TR Chandrashekar
- Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi engage in war of words over law and order in Bihar Legislative Council
- MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Inaugurates Purified Water Plant at Government Degree College
- Task Force studying need to tweak Atomic Energy Act for bringing in private sector: Govt
- State-of-the-art River Navigation Simulator installed at Kolkata Port for river pilots
Engineering Graduate Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Narsingi
Engineering graduate Naveen Chary dies in a hit-and-run accident in Narsingi while returning home after his first day at work.
A tragic hit-and-run incident claimed the life of Naveen Chary, an engineering graduate, in Narsingi. Naveen was returning home on his bike after completing his first day at work when an unidentified vehicle, believed to be a truck, struck him near T-Grill in Kokapet. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Narsingi police are currently investigating the case.
