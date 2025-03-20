  • Menu
Engineering Graduate Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Narsingi

Highlights

Engineering graduate Naveen Chary dies in a hit-and-run accident in Narsingi while returning home after his first day at work.

A tragic hit-and-run incident claimed the life of Naveen Chary, an engineering graduate, in Narsingi. Naveen was returning home on his bike after completing his first day at work when an unidentified vehicle, believed to be a truck, struck him near T-Grill in Kokapet. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Narsingi police are currently investigating the case.

