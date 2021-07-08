Top
Engineering student dies in wall collapse in Hyderabad

An engineering student died in a wall collapse here at SR Nagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The police said that Ashish (25), was pursuing BTech and is a resident of Sri Ram Nagar. On Wednesday morning, Ashish went out for a walk when a wall of a residential apartment collapsed. Ashish, who was crushed under the debris, was dead on the spot.

Family of Ashish who were worried after the latter did not return home approached the police. The police with the help of the GHMC team uncovered the debris and pulled out the body.

The SR Nagar police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

