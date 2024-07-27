Enhance operational efficiency of Dial 100/112: DGP Dr Jitender

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Friday directed police officers to enhance the operational efficiency of Dial 100/112 calls. He convened a video conference with all CPs, SPs, and Station House Officers and discussed the emergency helpline.

During the conference, Dr Jitender underscored the crucial role of the Dial 100/112 service in safeguarding public safety and ensuring swift police response. The DGP stressed the importance of prompt and effective action on calls received through the Dial 100/112 helpline and shared innovative strategies to improve the service.

Additional Directors-General of Police Mahesh M Bhagvath and VV Srinivasa Rao, along with Inspectors-General of Police M Ramesh and V Satyanarayana, Hyderabad City Joint CP Parimala Hana Nutan, and other senior officers, attended the meeting.

They offered valuable insights and suggestions for improving the Dial 100 service. All officers resolved to improve it further in a time-bound manner.

The DGP encouraged all officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsiveness, aiming to foster public trust and confidence in the police force. The meeting concluded with a unified commitment from all participants to collaborate and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Dial 100 service.