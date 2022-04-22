Ensure drinking water supply to all households: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply Minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao instructed the officials to take adequate steps to ensure the supply of piped drinking water to all the households in the summer across the State.

Errabelli held a video conference with officials and a few village presidents at the Mission Bhagiratha Office here on Friday. They discussed the plan of action for supplying adequate drinking water to all the households in summer. He asked the officials to prepare an action plan and coordinate each other among them to ensure the supply of drinking water to all households. "Officials should conduct review meetings from time to time at various levels on the availability of water, storage capacity of rural tanks and maintenance of pumps. They should also address leakages and damages of drinking water pipelines", said Errabelli.

During the meeting, Dayakar Rao got to know the feedback from a few village presidents on the supply of drinking water under the Mission Bhagiratha and expressed happiness over their positive response. Errabelli said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allocated crores of rupees for the supply of drinking water to all households in Telangana under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and the piped water is now being supplied to all residents. He said the officials should work according to the direction of the Chief Minister, who wished that every household in Telangana should get potable drinking water.

Advisor to Government Gyaneshwar, Mission Bhagiratha secretary Smitha Sabharwal and senior officials were present.