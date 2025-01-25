Environment matters: TGPCB sets up stall at Numaish

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has set up a stall at the 84th All India Industrial exhibition (Numaish).

The stall is an initiative to spread awareness about environmental protection. It displayed informative resources about critical issues affecting the environment, like e-waste, plastic waste, biomedical waste, municipal solid waste, biomass burning pollution, indoor air pollution, industrial air pollution, common effluent treatment plants, effluent treatment plants, water conservation, lake conservation, and construction and demolition waste.

“Through these materials, the TGPCB is trying to educate visitors about the importance of pollution control, the measures needed to mitigate pollution, and reduce environmental footprint,” said a senior officer, TGPCB. “The stall attracted many visitors who showed a keen interest in knowing about initiatives taken by the board to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the people of Telangana,” he added.