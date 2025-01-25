  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Environment matters: TGPCB sets up stall at Numaish

Environment matters: TGPCB sets up stall at Numaish
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has set up a stall at the 84th All India Industrial exhibition (Numaish).The stall is an...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has set up a stall at the 84th All India Industrial exhibition (Numaish).

The stall is an initiative to spread awareness about environmental protection. It displayed informative resources about critical issues affecting the environment, like e-waste, plastic waste, biomedical waste, municipal solid waste, biomass burning pollution, indoor air pollution, industrial air pollution, common effluent treatment plants, effluent treatment plants, water conservation, lake conservation, and construction and demolition waste.

“Through these materials, the TGPCB is trying to educate visitors about the importance of pollution control, the measures needed to mitigate pollution, and reduce environmental footprint,” said a senior officer, TGPCB. “The stall attracted many visitors who showed a keen interest in knowing about initiatives taken by the board to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the people of Telangana,” he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick