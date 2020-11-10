Errabelli Dayakar Rao presents cash prize to Sarpanch

Hyderabad: Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday presented the cash prize of Rs 8 lakh of the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayati Raj Sashakti Kiran Award given by the Government of India, to Peddalingareddypalli Sarpanch Thauti Udayasri Tirupati and Panchayat Secretary Sandhyarani.

The Centre had recently announced the award to the gram panchayat in Siddipet Rural mandal. In view of Covid-19, it had sent the cash award to the State in September this year. The minister, along with the department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, honoured Udayasri with a shawl. At the function, Gurralagondi Sarpanch Anjaneyulu also received the award.