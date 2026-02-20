  1. Home
Evwaah Exhibition Curtain Raiser Dazzles

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 3:10 PM IST
A vibrant fashion showcase set the tone for the upcoming Evwaah – Weavers Hub Exhibition in Hyderabad. Held at Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen, the curtain raiser featured models draped in exquisite handloom sarees celebrating India’s rich weaving heritage.

Socialite Alekhya Reddy unveiled the exhibition poster and announced the launch of Evwaah – Weavers Hub.

The two-day event will present Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Gadwal, Pochampally and Mangalagiri saris, offering artisans a sustainable marketplace and direct customer access. The initiative aims to become a recurring platform supporting handloom weavers every month.

