Evwaah Exhibition Curtain Raiser Dazzles

A vibrant fashion showcase set the tone for the upcoming Evwaah – Weavers Hub Exhibition in Hyderabad. Held at Firewater Neo Bar & Kitchen, the curtain raiser featured models draped in exquisite handloom sarees celebrating India’s rich weaving heritage.

Socialite Alekhya Reddy unveiled the exhibition poster and announced the launch of Evwaah – Weavers Hub.

The two-day event will present Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Gadwal, Pochampally and Mangalagiri saris, offering artisans a sustainable marketplace and direct customer access. The initiative aims to become a recurring platform supporting handloom weavers every month.