Excise cop gets selected as SI

Nampally: Leaders of the TNGOs' Association, Hyderabad district unit, on Wednesday felicitated K Ramesh Reddy, a member of the association who has been selected as Sub-Inspector.

Reddy is a constable in the Excise and Prohibition department. District unit president SU Hussaini felicitated Reddy at the TNGO association office here and congratulated him on his achievement.

Hussaini desired that Reddy would get swift promotions and bring a good name to the organisation. He also lauded the efforts of V Veera Shekhar Reddy of Kadapa for securing SI post, while felicitating Reddy.