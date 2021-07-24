Exhibitors’ issues will be addressed: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Masab Tank: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that an official meeting will be conducted to sort out film exhibitors' problems.

He made the announcement after delegation of the Film Chamber called on him at his office here. The delegation comprised president M Murali Mohan, Secretary Sunil Narang and others. They felicitated the Minister for releasing orders to collect parking fee in single-screen theaters and thanked him.

Members of the delegation appealed to Yadav to ensure that the exhibitors and workers issues are addressed.

The Minister stated that the government is expected to take decisions on exhibitors and theaters workers' problems at the meeting. It will take measures accordingly. Exhibitors Sadanand, Abhishek, Srinivas were also present.