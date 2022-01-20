Experts sound alarm over spike in seasonal ailments

Hyderabad: With the cases of Covid increasing day-by-day in the city, seasonal ailments too, have increased, making scenario worse. Now, hospitals are packed with patients.

Experts have asked people to be more cautious in tackling seasonal ailments, like viral fever, cold, cough and sore throat, as these are similar symptoms of Covid. Over 70 per cent of those with these ailments are reporting Covid positive.

People of all age groups are suffering from these ailments. Private, government hospitals and Basti Dawakhanas are packed with patients suffering with seasonal ailments. Though suffering from such ailments, they are being lackadaisical and not taking any precautions; leading to the spread of the diseases.

"People are being lackadaisical even suffering from viral diseases. If one suffering from seasonal ailments are at home, all other remaining members are suffering from the same. But those high BP, diabetes and other issues are in worst condition," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation, a healthcare NGO.

Over 70 per cent of people who are suffering from seasonal fever with cold, cough, and sore throat are testing positive for Covid. "The World Health Organisation also informed in guidelines that in pandemic, the seasonal ailments are also a sign of pandemic, till it is tested negative. In this third wave, many people suffering from seasonal ailments are testing Covid positive," he informed.

One suffering from seasonal diseases should take precautions to ensure they don't spread, especially in parts of the Old City where cases are increasing. It is observed that most people in Old City are not taking any precautions, said Askari.

Dr Md Iqbal Jaweed, a senior physician, said as of now, compare to previous waves, the third wave is not severe. There are more cases of seasonal fevers and ailments which are similar symptoms of Covid. "In most these cases, patients are getting cure in 8-10 days and a few are reported severe. Patients who are suffering from seasonal diseases should also be more cautious as it may be Covid and may spread to the other family members at home," he added.

Still, hardly anyone is following Covid precautions and are not seen wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing. "People should now be more cautious as we are in the third wave of virus and it is spreading very fast. I urge people to avoid huge gatherings and avoid weddings, parties and follow precautions," stated Dr Jaweed.