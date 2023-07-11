Experts urge young scientists to work in rural areas

Rangareddy: A valedictory ceremony took place on Monday at the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Rajendra Nagar, marking the successful completion of the Foundation Course for Agricultural Research Services (FOCARS). Distinguished agricultural experts, luminaries, and trainees gathered at the esteemed agricultural research facility to commemorate the conclusion of the 112th foundation course.

During his address to the FOCARS trainees, Padmasri Dr A. Padma Raju, Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya N.G Ranga Agricultural University, emphasised the importance of working in remote areas to empower agricultural scientists in improving rural conditions and establishing a closer connection with the population. Dr Raju encouraged the budding scientists to embrace the hardships encountered during their journey, as it would enable them to truly comprehend the challenges within the agricultural field and devise sincere and dedicated solutions. Further, he urged the young scientists to leverage modern tools and technologies to amplify their research work and experiences, ultimately benefiting society’s well-being.

After enduring a rigorous three-month training period, a group of 117 newly recruited scientists, including 42 women, from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) successfully completed their probationary training at NAARM. Hailing from over 24 States and specialising in 38 agriculture and allied science subjects, these trainees received certificates during the ceremony commemorating the 112th batch of FOCARS scientists.