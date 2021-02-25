Explosive material seized in Hyderabad's Old City

The South Zone task force police on Thursday seized a huge cache of explosive material in Falaknuma. The task force and Karimnagar police jointly laid a search operation in Old City and identified the explosive material manufacturing unit.

This comes after the police arrested a man in Karimnagar for his suspicious moments. Based on the information from the man, the police conducted raids in Old City and found several detonator material manufacturing units.

Around 1000 kg explosive material was seized by the police. The police suspected that the illegally made explosives are being sold to the Maoist-hit areas.

On February 21, the police arrested seven Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana and seized explosive material from them. The CRPF and Telangana Police jointly conducted raids in the forest areas at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and arrested the Maoists. Pressure Cooker bombs and other explosive devices were seized from these seven Maoists.